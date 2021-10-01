Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.12.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

SNCY traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.25. 5,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,059. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.84.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Mader sold 39,339 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $1,418,170.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,299,296.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after buying an additional 175,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,650 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth about $267,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

