SUN (old) (SUN) Trading Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. During the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN (old) alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002167 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

About SUN (old)

SUN (old) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

SUN (old) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN (old) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN (old) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN (old) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN (old) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN (old) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.