SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $24.68. SunPower shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 157,696 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Get SunPower alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 694.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.