SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Gap Up to $22.68

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $24.68. SunPower shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 157,696 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 694.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $1,215,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,709,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 196,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter worth about $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.
