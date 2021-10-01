Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $406.48 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $406.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.85 million. Sunrun posted sales of $209.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.30.

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 300.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.39 on Friday, hitting $44.00. 7,169,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunrun (RUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.