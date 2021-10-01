Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Truist cut their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Sunrun stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,169,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.83 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 18.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 125.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,457 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

