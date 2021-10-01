Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS SEPGY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. Superdry has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.
About Superdry
