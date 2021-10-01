Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Short Interest Update

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS SEPGY traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 774. Superdry has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.74.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

