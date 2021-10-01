Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Update

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the August 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

