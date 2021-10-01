Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,657 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,483,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,119 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,923,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,414,000 after purchasing an additional 328,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,791,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,777,000 after purchasing an additional 466,164 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 155.43% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Equities research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.