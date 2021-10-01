Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after purchasing an additional 417,207 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,384,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 316,528 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 998,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

