Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 7,142 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 43.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 86.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,966,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,725,000 after acquiring an additional 168,046 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,485 shares of company stock worth $1,048,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75. The company has a market cap of $950.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

