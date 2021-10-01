Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes $485,000 Position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Franklin Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRAF. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 209.3% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,236 shares during the period. WBI Investments acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43. The firm has a market cap of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $34.90.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.31 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 28.87%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

