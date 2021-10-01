Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 94,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Ardmore Shipping as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 471.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,307,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,903,746 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 11.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,191,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,946,000 after buying an additional 227,586 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,180,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after buying an additional 99,432 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 669.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 111,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 96,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 76,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

ASC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Shares of ASC stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.00. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.60 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.