Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVNLY shares. UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Societe Generale cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of SVNLY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 166,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,630. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 32.05%.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

