Swiss National Bank Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Bank First worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Bank First by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bank First during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Bank First Co. has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Bank First had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

