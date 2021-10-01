Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Victory Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Victory Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Victory Capital by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,157,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCTR stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $36.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 29.75%. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

