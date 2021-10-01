Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of CBTX worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,387,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,343 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 208.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBTX by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 305,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CBTX by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,076 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBTX stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. CBTX, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

