Swiss National Bank Sells 10,100 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of MBIA worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $9,620,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth about $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 455.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 378,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,317,000 after purchasing an additional 273,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of MBIA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,043,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148,563 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MBIA news, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total transaction of $313,356.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,753.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE MBI opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MBIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

MBIA Profile

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

