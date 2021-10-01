Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.18% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,616,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 7.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $595.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

