Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synaptics’ earnings. Synaptics reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synaptics.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synaptics from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.69.

SYNA opened at $179.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $74.47 and a 1-year high of $191.99. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.18, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $538,566.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synaptics (SYNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.