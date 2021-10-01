SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

SNX stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,675. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,101.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total transaction of $34,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,572. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SYNNEX by 35.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SYNNEX by 125.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 80,957 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 3.9% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

