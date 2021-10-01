Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Sells $2,842,528.71 in Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SYY stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,178,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,341,000 after buying an additional 219,472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 26,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

