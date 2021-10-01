Systelligence LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Systelligence LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,382 shares during the quarter. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,225. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

