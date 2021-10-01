Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 592.9% from the August 31st total of 46,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of TNGX opened at $12.93 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $18.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on TNGX shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

