Tapmydata Trading Up 17.8% Over Last Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $24,361.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.97 or 0.00368051 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.26 or 0.00865090 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.