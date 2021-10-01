Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to report $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Targa Resources posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

TRGP opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.51 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 751,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,159,000 after acquiring an additional 267,527 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after acquiring an additional 246,014 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 231,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after acquiring an additional 21,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.