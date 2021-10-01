Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TARO. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE TARO opened at $63.63 on Wednesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 180.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 50,606 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 217.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 35,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter valued at about $685,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

