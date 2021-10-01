Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TARS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 17,374 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $934,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 11,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

