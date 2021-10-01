Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TARS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.20.

TARS opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.32 and a 1-year high of $63.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.99.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,221,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,831,038.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,990 shares of company stock worth $419,004. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,838,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

