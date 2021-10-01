TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $13.74

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.74, but opened at $13.41. TCG BDC shares last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised TCG BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.09.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a net margin of 96.75% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $35.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. This is a positive change from TCG BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.12%.

In other TCG BDC news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 14,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.89 per share, for a total transaction of $200,710.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 58,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,454.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,316,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in TCG BDC by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

