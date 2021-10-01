Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Shares Sold by Littlejohn & Co. LLC

Littlejohn & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,348,472 shares during the quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of Team worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Team by 332.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 429,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Team by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,052,000 after purchasing an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth $621,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Team by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Team by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,644 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TISI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. 2,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Team, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $93.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $238.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.20 million. Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

