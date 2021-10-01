TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.69.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMVWY. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 target price on shares of TeamViewer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.