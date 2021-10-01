TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in TechTarget by 12.1% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 435,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 75.4% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TTGT stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.31 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.46.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.33.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,292,444.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,574 shares of company stock worth $5,870,758. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.