Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to $29.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Shares of TECK opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.57. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter worth $1,656,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 2,221,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 527.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 240,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

