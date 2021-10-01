Teekay LNG Partners Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,453 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,148% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

TGP opened at $15.55 on Friday. Teekay LNG Partners has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $17.20. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $142.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

