TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,157,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.88% of TEGNA worth $77,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 104,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TEGNA by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barrington Research lowered TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TGNA stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

