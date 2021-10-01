Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Teijin alerts:

OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.82. Teijin has a 12-month low of $13.91 and a 12-month high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.