Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.67

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.67 and traded as high as $17.99. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 61,862 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $468.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,665 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,598,673 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 74,104 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

