Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.43. Teligent shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 18,217,082 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth $2,584,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teligent during the 1st quarter worth about $1,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teligent by 136.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teligent by 135.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 327,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teligent by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teligent Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.

