Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.43. Teligent shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 18,217,082 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01).
Teligent, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of topical and branded generic and generic injectable pharmaceutical products. It also provides contract manufacturing services to the pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, and cosmetic markets. The company was founded by Jane E. Hager in 1977 and is headquartered in Buena, NJ.
