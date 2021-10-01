Telos (TLOS) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Telos coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $211.38 million and $4.31 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telos using one of the exchanges listed above.

