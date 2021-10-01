TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TIXT. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS International (Cda) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 57.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. 13.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

