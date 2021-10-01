Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $150,394.64 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Teradata stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
