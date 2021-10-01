Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $150,394.64 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Teradata stock opened at $57.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 81,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 1.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.