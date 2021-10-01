Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 772.7% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TEZNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $21.31 on Friday. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a one year low of $20.05 and a one year high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

