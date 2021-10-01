Terra Virtua Kolect Price Reaches $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a market capitalization of $111.37 million and $24.14 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055178 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00116420 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.27 or 0.00202870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00012009 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Profile

TVK is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 546,329,992 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

