Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04. The company has a market capitalization of $237.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.57.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 97.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 30.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 11,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

