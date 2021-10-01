The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.31. The company had a trading volume of 139,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $136.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,613 shares of company stock worth $3,612,450 and have sold 507,808 shares worth $40,144,228. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

