The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Short Interest Update

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 163.2% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:SRV traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,082. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.46 per share, with a total value of $438,989.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

