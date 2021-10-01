The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 610 ($7.97) and last traded at GBX 610 ($7.97). 464,249 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 282,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 613 ($8.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 58.09 and a quick ratio of 51.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 3.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 608.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 615.04.

About The Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN)

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

