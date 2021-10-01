The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Equities analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $119.69. The stock had a trading volume of 646,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,735. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.52. The J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,355,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

