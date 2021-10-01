The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of KR traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,183,369. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99.

Get The Kroger alerts:

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.44.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.