The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The LGL Group, Inc. operates through its principal subsidiary M-tron Industries, Inc. which designs and manufactures customized electronic components used primarily to control the frequency or timing of electronic signals in communications systems. The Company has operations in Orlando, Florida, Yankton, South Dakota, Yantai, China and Noida, India. Its products are used in infrastructure equipment for the telecommunications and network equipment industries, as well as in electronic systems for applications in defense, aerospace, earth-orbiting satellites, medical devices, instrumentation, industrial devices, and global positioning systems. The LGL Group, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of The LGL Group stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 million, a P/E ratio of 125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The LGL Group (LGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.